A few weeks ago, Lucy Dacus headed out on the latest leg of her tour in support of last year’s Home Video, and this time around she’s done all the shows since she started lying on a couch due to two herniated discs. Though she’s “getting a little better every day” and does a song standing up occasionally now, Dacus is still primarily couch-bound for her performances. But she still managed to make her show at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park over the weekend special by bringing out her dad — naturally a Springsteen fan — to play along with her and her band while covering “Dancing In The Dark” and paying tribute to the Boss in his hometown.

Dacus has performed the song live a bunch, and released her take on it back in 2019 when she was putting out covers all that year for special holidays.

Watch Dacus and her dad cover “Dancing In The Dark” below.