J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Has Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Ja Rule & Ashanti, More

North Carolina rap star J. Cole has had some bad luck with his Dreamville Festival. The festival was first supposed to come to North Carolina, Cole’s home state, in 2018, but it had to be cancelled because of Hurricane Florence. Cole did get to stage the festival in 2019, but there hasn’t been another Dreamville Fest since then on account of the pandemic. This year, the Dreamville Festival will finally return to Raleigh, with Cole headlining.

This year’s Dreamville Fest is coming up soon; it’s headed to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park just next month, 4/2-3. Lil Baby will share headlining duties with Cole, and the bill also features stars like WizKid, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Rico Nasty, Fivio Foreign, Morray, Wale, BIA, Blxst, and Larry June. It’ll also feature Cole’s entire Dreamville Records roster, including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

The bill is heavy on throwback rap and R&B, too. DJ Drama will present a first-ever Gangsta Grillz live set that’ll feature the biggest Southern mixtape stars of the ’00s: Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and (unfortunately) T.I. The fest also has Ja Rule and Ashanti performing together, and T-Pain is in there, too. You can find all the relevant info here.