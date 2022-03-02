Huichica is a quirky and eclectic music festival based in Sonoma, California with a vague hippie vibe about it. Last year’s lineup had Yo La Tengo, Mac DeMarco, Cass McCombs, Wet, and freak folk luminaries Devendra Banhart and Vetiver among others. This year’s 12th installment presents another fascinating assortment of performers.

This year’s Huichica is going down June 10-11 at Gundlach Bundschu winery. Topping the bill are three distinct flavors of festival rock: retro-minded garage-rockers Allah-Lahs, funky dance-punk inspirations ESG, and emo jammers Turnover. The poster also has names like Woods, Damien Jurado, La Luz, Tamaryn, Avey Tare, Wand, Isobel Campbell, Lilys, Jess Williamson, Mary Lattimore, Madeline Kenney, and Mega Bog among others.

Perhaps most intriguingly, the bill includes a new indie-jam supergroup called Taper’s Choice comprising Real Estate’s Alex Bleeker, Vampire Weekend’s Chris Tomson, Darkside’s Dave Harrington, and Arc Iris’ Zach Tenorio Miller. On Twitter, the band bills itself as “basically an anthropomorphized 11/11/73 Dark Star,” so if you are the type of person who can recall the sound of a specific performance of a specific Grateful Dead song on a specific date, this band is for you!

Huichica tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10AM PT.

