All of the sudden Aldous Harding’s new album Warm Chris is imminent. We haven’t heard from the unpredictable New Zealand singer-songwriter since she announced the album with lead single “Lawn” two months ago, but today she’s back with a second single called “Fever” and a video she co-directed with Martin Sagadin.

The song is built around a simple, contagious piano groove that’s eventually fleshed out with some lovely horn work. “I still stare at you in the dark/ Looking for that thrill in the nothing,” Harding sings. “All my favorite places are bars.” In the video, many striking versions of Aldous Harding sing “Fever,” then a group of mostly older folks have a great time doing some kind kind of folksy traditional dance under a big tent while dressed up as the alphabet. There is also a newsworthy name spelled out by some Scrabble pieces.

Watch below.

Warm Chris is out 3/25 on 4AD. I still wish “Old Peel” was on it!