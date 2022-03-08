David Byrne’s grand and expansive stage show American Utopia is back on Broadway, and even though Spike Lee’s filmed version of the show has been out for more than a year, Byrne is back to promoting the show by performing with his American Utopia cast on TV. This past weekend, Byrne and the ensemble did the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” on CBS This Morning. Last night, Byrne was one of the main guests on The Tonight Show, and he brought all of his awkward charm to the proceedings.

Byrne and the American Utopia cast were the musical guests on last night’s show, and they performed a song that’s not typically part of the play. Together, they all did “Like Humans Do,” a song that Byrne released in 2001. They gave the song the kind of elaborate choreography that they brought to the regular show, and it’s cool to see another Byrne song get that whole treatment.

Byrne also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new book A History Of The World (In Dingbats) and to discuss whether the suit that Robert Pattinson wore to the premiere of The Batman looked like Byrne’s own Stop Making Sense suit. You know, Fallon stuff. There was further Fallon stuff, too: Byrne and the Roots’ Black Thought taking on Fallon and double Oscar winner Renée Zellweger in a game called Jinx. Obviously, if you’ve got David Byrne and Black Thought in the same room, this is what you want to do with them. Watch all this shit below.