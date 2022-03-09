Tomberlin – “tap”

Artist To Watch alum Tomberlin is finally releasing her sophomore album i don’t know who needs to ear this… at the end of April. “The theme of the record,” Sarah Beth Tomberlin says, “is to examine, hold space, make an altar for the feelings.” We’ve already heard two songs, the title track and “happy accident,” both of which have been real good. And today, we’re getting another, “tap.” As she explains in a statement:

It was January 2021, my first pandemic winter in New York, when I wrote this song. I was investigating the things that help in connecting me to myself. I was taking a lot of big 10, sometimes 14 mile walks through the city trying to find my center, while also trying to get ideas and inspiration flowing. It was quite a lonely, uninspiring time and lots of disconnection, so on my walks I tended to observe parts of city life that people were lacking in or sometimes risking for connection. This song shifts through scenes of what does connect and disconnect me from myself. It’s funny because I think releasing music to be consumed by the public does both very strongly for me.

Listen to “tap” below.

i don’t know who needs to hear this… is out 4/29 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.