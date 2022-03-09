Tomberlin – “tap”

New Music March 9, 2022 10:36 AM By Peter Helman
0

Tomberlin – “tap”

New Music March 9, 2022 10:36 AM By Peter Helman
0

Artist To Watch alum Tomberlin is finally releasing her sophomore album i don’t know who needs to ear this… at the end of April. “The theme of the record,” Sarah Beth Tomberlin says, “is to examine, hold space, make an altar for the feelings.” We’ve already heard two songs, the title track and “happy accident,” both of which have been real good. And today, we’re getting another, “tap.” As she explains in a statement:

It was January 2021, my first pandemic winter in New York, when I wrote this song. I was investigating the things that help in connecting me to myself. I was taking a lot of big 10, sometimes 14 mile walks through the city trying to find my center, while also trying to get ideas and inspiration flowing. It was quite a lonely, uninspiring time and lots of disconnection, so on my walks I tended to observe parts of city life that people were lacking in or sometimes risking for connection. This song shifts through scenes of what does connect and disconnect me from myself. It’s funny because I think releasing music to be consumed by the public does both very strongly for me.

Listen to “tap” below.

i don’t know who needs to hear this… is out 4/29 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

4 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

4 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

21 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest