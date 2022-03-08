Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2022 Lineup Headlined By Stevie Nicks & Green Day
The music and surf festival Sea.Hear.Now has announced its 2022 lineup, which is headlined by Stevie Nicks and Green Day. Also performing are My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Cage The Elephant, the Head And The Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett and more. There are also a bunch of surfers set to ride the waves in a surf contest.
The event returns to Asbury Park on September 17 and 18. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 9) at 10AM ET. More details here.