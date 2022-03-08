Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2022 Lineup Headlined By Stevie Nicks & Green Day

News March 8, 2022 12:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Sea.Hear.Now Announces 2022 Lineup Headlined By Stevie Nicks & Green Day

News March 8, 2022 12:25 PM By James Rettig
0

The music and surf festival Sea.Hear.Now has announced its 2022 lineup, which is headlined by Stevie Nicks and Green Day. Also performing are My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr., Cage The Elephant, the Head And The Heart, IDLES, Courtney Barnett and more. There are also a bunch of surfers set to ride the waves in a surf contest.

The event returns to Asbury Park on September 17 and 18. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (March 9) at 10AM ET. More details here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

2 days ago 0

Wrecking Ball Turns 10

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest