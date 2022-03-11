Rosalía Shares The Texts A Confused Harry Styles Sent To Whoever Got Her Old Number

During the chat, Rosalía and Fallon commiserated over their shared tendency to change phone numbers all the time and the resulting confusion when their friends try to reach them via an old number. One such instance involved Rosalía’s fellow pop star Harry Styles, who texted her to praise one of her new unreleased songs: “This is so beautiful.” The person on the other end of the line replied, “I know my darling.” This led to an exchange in which the person professed their love for Styles, he reciprocated, and then the mystery texter burst his bubble by announcing, “I don’t know who you are,” and instructing him not to reach out anymore.

Rosalía and Fallon really make a meal of this, but it’s at least slightly amusing and you can watch it below.

MOTOMAMI is out 3/18 on Columbia and I’m ready for it.