Jack White Urges Major Labels To Build Their Own Record Pressing Plants

In 2017, Jack White’s Third Man Records opened its own vinyl record pressing plant that has been in operation ever since. Today, White has issued a statement directed at the major labels urging them to follow the same path.

In a video called “A Plea To The Three Global Major Labels From Jack White,” the musician walks through his own plant and addresses vinyl’s supply chain problem given the format’s resurgent popularity. “It’s 2022 now and it’s no longer a fad — vinyl records have exploded in the last decade, and the demand is incredibly high,” he says in the video. “A small punk band can’t get their record for 8 to 10 months … As MC5 once said: ‘You’re either part of the problem or part of the solution.”

“While the entirety of vinyl investment and framework in the past decade has originated from independent companies and investors, the bigger problems we now see require major solutions,” White wrote in an accompanying written statement. “In this spirit, I turn to our collegial big brothers in the music world, Sony, Universal, and Warner, and politely implore them to help alleviate this unfortunate backlog and start dedicating resources to build pressing plants themselves.”

“To be clear, the issue is not big labels versus small labels, it’s not independent versus mainstream, it’s not even punk versus pop,” White continued. “The issue is, simply, we have ALL created an environment where the unprecedented demand for vinyl records cannot keep up with the rudimentary supply of them.”

Here is White’s full statement: