Lustmord & Zola Jesus – “Prime”

New Music March 15, 2022 1:50 PM By Ryan Leas
Back in 2008, Brian Williams released a Lustmord album called [ O T H E R ]. Now, Pelagic Records has put together a tribute reimagining of the album called The Others (Lustmord Deconstructed) that features artists like Godflesh, Ulver, and more offering their own takes on tracks from [O T H E R]. Today, we get to hear Zola Jesus’ contribution.

Nika Roza Danilova selected the song “Prime.” “As a longtime fan of Lustmord’s work, the opportunity to combine landscapes was like a dream,” she said in a statement. “I’m so inspired by the space and stillness within his music. I wanted to experiment with his way of keeping music on a slow boil, mostly to challenge my own propensity for maximalism.”

