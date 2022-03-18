Travis Barker Defends Kourtney Kardashian Wearing A Cannibal Corpse Shirt

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been busy lately, making big-deal pop-punk with stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne. Barker is also a gossip-site fixture because of his relationship with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. As you might imagine, this couple doesn’t always get the most positive attention. Last year, for instance, someone took a picture of the couple when Kourtney Kardashian happened to be wearing a Cannibal Corpse longsleeve. This led to a whole lot of online speculation about what might happen if Kardashian ever sat down and listened to the death metal legends. Former Cannibal Corpse singer Chris Barnes, for one, was not impressed.

Today, Barker did an interview with Revolver that mostly focused on his recent work with the punk-rap group Ho99o9. (Barker says that he and the band bonded over their mutual love of Cannibal Corpse.) But when asked about Kardashian wearing that Cannibal Corpse shirt, Barker said that the whole kerfuffle was “the lamest shit ever”:

To speak on that, that’s the lamest shit ever. Obviously my fiancée doesn’t listen to Cannibal Corpse, but I do. I grew up loving them. For [someone] to mention that in a negative light — fucking lame, you know? She’s wearing it because she’s cold. She’s not claiming she knows every song. But I do! I bought every album, and I learned how to play every album. I grew up a punk-rock kid, [but] everything with punk rock — “I’m more punk than you” — just fuck all that. Be stoked that people are into music. Music is beautiful! It changes people’s lives. It creates the best memories. Just celebrate it, you know? But, yeah… I have a gang of Cannibal Corpse T-shirts. [Laughs] I still love them. I have a gang of King Diamond T-shirts and rare Slayer shirts because I fucking love those bands. I grew up on them. Even though I’m, you know, whatever the world wants to view me as — “Oh, that’s blink-182’s drummer” — actually that guy was playing in a garage with a bunch of speed-metal kids, listening to D.R.I. and S.O.D. I enjoyed every fucking minute of it.

Makes sense to me! But now that the air is clear, perhaps Kourtney Kardashian will enjoy our ranking of every Cannibal Corpse album.