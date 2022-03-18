Lizzo Settles Lawsuit Over “Truth Hurts” Songwriting Credits

Lizzo’s #1 hit “Truth Hurts” has been the subject of multiple songwriting controversies. Back in 2019, producers and writers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman claimed “Truth Hurts” used elements from a 2017 demo called “Healthy,” which Lizzo wrote with the Raisens and Rothman, without credit. At the time, Lizzo was also facing allegations that she’d stolen the song’s opening line, “I just took a DNA test and I’m 100% that bitch,” from a viral tweet by Mina Lioness. Although Lizzo claimed to have seen the phrase in a meme on Instagram, she ultimately awarded a songwriting credit to Lioness but not the Raisens and Rothman, writing, “The creator of the tweet is the person I am sharing my success with… not these men. Period.”

The Raisens and Rothman later sued Lizzo, and although the lawsuit was dismissed in 2020, the judge left open the possibility for the plaintiffs to receive some financial compensation for “Truth Hurts.” That case was scheduled to go to trial in February 2023, but as Billboard reports, Lizzo and her opponents have now settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. Both parties agreed to cover their own court costs.