The Pan-Asian family band TENGGER are back with their seventh album, just in time for spring. (Maybe they should tour with Weezer?) Earthing finds the Seoul-based group continuing to excel at new age/ambient sounds, mixing active keyboard melodies with wordless vocals and more meditative, droning notes. On Bandcamp, they shared this statement about how the beauty of nature once again was a central inspiration:

Staying at Studio Kyurt located in the highlands, walking nearby, climbing mountains, gazing waterfalls, or reaching the ocean, we observed a lot of things. And then we could receive the message from nature, “There is nothing divided and we are connected all in the life circulation.” and we could make it into this album in nature. Paying respect to “Now”, the time aliving with sharing the message with you all audiences through music.

Stream Earthing below.

Chris DeVille Staff

