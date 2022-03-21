Gunna, Camila Cabello, Lizzo Playing SNL In April
Saturday Night Live has announced its hosts and musical guests for the first three weekends of April. The night of 4/2, host Jerrod Carmichael will be joined by Gunna, whose DS4EVER had the biggest debut week of any album this year so far. Former Taylor Swift love interest Jake Gyllenhaal will host on 4/9 alongside musical guest Camila Cabello, a former Taylor Swift tourmate. (Cabello’s new album Familia will be released the day before.) And on 4/16 Lizzo will pull double duty as both host and musical guest, so I guess expect new music from her any day now — and maybe look forward to a Cardi B guest appearance if Lizzo performs last year’s “Rumors“?