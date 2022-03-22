Last month, !!! announced their latest album, Let It Be Blue, with “Storm Around The World.” Today, the New York crew are back with another new song from it, “Here’s What I Need To Know,” a song that builds into a grooving dance number by the end. The band describes it as “song about the moment when you know a relationship is finished- either because you’re over it, or you realize the other person is. It’s about how all the details of those moments, like an Aaliyah song on the radio or watching snow fall through a window, become imprinted in your memory as well.” Listen below.

Let It Be Blue is out 5/6 via Warp. Pre-order it here.