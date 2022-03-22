Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

Beck followed up his tour de SXSW with an intimate solo acoustic gig Monday at the 400-capacity Nashville club The Basement East. Nashville man about town Jack White was there to introduce Beck — or, rather, to impersonate him, sort of.

In video posted to the Third Man Records Instagram account, White can be seen on stage introducing himself as Beck and announcing, in a fake Southern accent, “I’d like to do one of my favorite Beck songs from the 1990s that I wrote.” White then launched into the chorus of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping,” which subsequently morphed into the chorus of the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).” Beck then arrived on stage to ask, “What are you doing, Jack?” He continued, “You asked for some nail clippers. I went out to my car to get them. I come back, and you’re playing my show.” Just a little comedy bit from two guys who are slightly more talented at music than comedy.

Watch the hijinks play out below, where you can also find Beck’s setlist via setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

“The Golden Age”

“Rowboat”

“(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle” (Hank Williams Cover)

“Canceled Check”

“Guess I’m Doing Fine”

“Hollow Log”

“Lazy Flies”

“Girl Dreams”

“I Am The Cosmos” (Chris Bell Cover)

“Heart Is A Drum”

“Bottle Of Blues”

“Lost Cause”

“Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime” (The Korgis Cover)

“Blackbird Chain”

“Sissyneck”

ENCORE 1:

“Debra”

ENCORE 2:

“One Foot In The Grave”