Guerilla Toss – “Live Exponential”

Guerilla Toss’ Famously Alive — our reigning Album Of The Week — is out on Friday, and the New York-based band has shared two songs from it so far, “Cannibal Capital” and the title track, both of which made our best songs of the week list when they were released. Now they’re back with one more single, the glitter-blasted “Live Exponential,” a soaring track about being filled with potential: “I’m feeling godly, but just for me,” Kassie Carlson sings on it. “I’m special/ High level/ I’m special/ You’re special/ Live exponential.” Listen below.

Famously Alive is out 3/25 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.