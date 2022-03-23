Guerilla Toss – “Live Exponential”

Ebru Yidilz

New Music March 23, 2022 12:57 PM By James Rettig
0

Guerilla Toss – “Live Exponential”

Ebru Yidilz

New Music March 23, 2022 12:57 PM By James Rettig
0

Guerilla Toss’ Famously Alive — our reigning Album Of The Week — is out on Friday, and the New York-based band has shared two songs from it so far, “Cannibal Capital” and the title track, both of which made our best songs of the week list when they were released. Now they’re back with one more single, the glitter-blasted “Live Exponential,” a soaring track about being filled with potential: “I’m feeling godly, but just for me,” Kassie Carlson sings on it. “I’m special/ High level/ I’m special/ You’re special/ Live exponential.” Listen below.

Famously Alive is out 3/25 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

3 days ago 0

Hear Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood On Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, & Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Podcast

2 days ago 0

Pusha T’s New Song Is A McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish Diss Track For Arby’s

2 days ago 0

Will Butler Quits Arcade Fire

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest