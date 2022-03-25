Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?

Grohl did all of the vocals and played most of the instruments on Dream Widow’s self-titled EP, much like he did for Foo Fighters’ first album. In this case he did get a few assists from lead guitarist Jim Rota, who appears on the first five songs, and keyboardists Oliver Roman and Rami Jaffee, both of whom are sprinkled throughout. They’ve already shared the early teaser track “March Of The Insane,” and now the rest of the project is out in the world.

Stream Dream Widow below.

Dream Widow is out now on Roswell/RCA.