Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

New Music March 25, 2022 12:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Dave Grohl Releases Metal EP As Fictional Band Dream Widow

New Music March 25, 2022 12:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Foo Fighters released their horror comedy Studio 666 a month ago. Now comes the companion piece: a death metal EP recorded by Dave Grohl and friends in character as the fictional band Dream Widow. I guess they are not entirely fictional now that they’ve released an EP?

Grohl did all of the vocals and played most of the instruments on Dream Widow’s self-titled EP, much like he did for Foo Fighters’ first album. In this case he did get a few assists from lead guitarist Jim Rota, who appears on the first five songs, and keyboardists Oliver Roman and Rami Jaffee, both of whom are sprinkled throughout. They’ve already shared the early teaser track “March Of The Insane,” and now the rest of the project is out in the world.

Stream Dream Widow below.

Dream Widow is out now on Roswell/RCA.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

2 days ago 0

‘90s Alt-Rock Fest Flannel Nation Announces Inaugural Lineup

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman”

2 days ago 0

Denzel Curry Made A Freewheeling, Therapeutic Rap Opus

2 days ago 0

Joyner Lucas Wants Off Lollapalooza Lineup Because He’s In A Tiny Font On The Poster Unlike “Goofy Ass” Machine Gun Kelly

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest