More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

Today, many of us woke up to last night’s tragic news that Taylor Hawkins had been found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, where Foo Fighters were set to play Festival Estéreo Picnic. The band cancelled their performance and released a statement on the “tragic and untimely loss” of Hawkins. At the time, no further details were available.

After some rumors swirled this morning, the Bogotá Health Office has now issued a report clarifying some of the details surrounding Hawkins’ death. Their statement says that emergency services received a call about a patient complaining of chest pains in a hotel in Chapinero, a town in the north of the city. An ambulance was dispatched, but when they arrived and attempted to resuscitate Hawkins, he was unresponsive. He was then declared dead at the scene.

You can read the report below.

#ATENCIÓN Con respecto al fallecimiento del músico estadounidense Taylor Hawkins en la localidad de Chapinero, que se produjo este viernes 25 de marzo en horas de la noche, informamos: pic.twitter.com/hdOJgGCxDi — Secretaría Distrital de Salud (@SectorSalud) March 26, 2022

Fans have made a memorial outside of the Four Seasons Casa Medina where Hawkins was found.

Bogotá residents are gathering here at the Four Seasons Casa Medina to mourn the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, leaving flowers and lighting candles. Rest in Peace. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/aihahShhVU — Kristin Majcher (@k_majch) March 26, 2022

And Festival Estéreo Picnic placed candles on the stage Foo Fighters would’ve played.

The stage in Bogotá, Colombia, where this Friday night (March 25), the Foo Fighters would play. Candles on stage, in memory of Taylor Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/HT0oN0elN7 — Luis Alcantar (@surrealboy) March 26, 2022

UPDATE: Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office released a preliminary toxicology screening, CNN reports. It showed 10 substances in Hawkins’ urine including opioids and benzodiazepines. A cause of death has not been released.