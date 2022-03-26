More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office
Today, many of us woke up to last night’s tragic news that Taylor Hawkins had been found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, where Foo Fighters were set to play Festival Estéreo Picnic. The band cancelled their performance and released a statement on the “tragic and untimely loss” of Hawkins. At the time, no further details were available.
After some rumors swirled this morning, the Bogotá Health Office has now issued a report clarifying some of the details surrounding Hawkins’ death. Their statement says that emergency services received a call about a patient complaining of chest pains in a hotel in Chapinero, a town in the north of the city. An ambulance was dispatched, but when they arrived and attempted to resuscitate Hawkins, he was unresponsive. He was then declared dead at the scene.
You can read the report below.
Fans have made a memorial outside of the Four Seasons Casa Medina where Hawkins was found.
And Festival Estéreo Picnic placed candles on the stage Foo Fighters would’ve played.
UPDATE: Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office released a preliminary toxicology screening, CNN reports. It showed 10 substances in Hawkins’ urine including opioids and benzodiazepines. A cause of death has not been released.