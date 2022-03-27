Oscars 2022: Hans Zimmer Wins Best Score For Dune

Oscars 2022: Hans Zimmer Wins Best Score For Dune

Hans Zimmer has won the Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on Dune at the 2022 Oscars. This is Zimmer’s second Academy Award win — he won for The Lion King in 1994; he’s been nominated 10 other times. Zimmer was not in attendance to accept the award as he’s currently on a concert tour in Europe.

Zimmer beat out a field that included Nicholas Britell for Don’t Look Up, Germaine Franco for Encanto, Alberto Iglesias for Parallel Mothers, and Jonny Greenwood for The Power Of The Dog.

For the first time ever, the Oscar award for Best Original Score — along with seven other “below-the-line” categories — was presented prior to the televised ceremony. Dune star Jason Momoa, who is hosting the Oscars pre-show, accepted the award on Zimmer’s behalf.

Dune also won the award for Best Sound.

