Watch Maren Morris Cover Fiona Apple's "Criminal"

March 27, 2022 By James Rettig
0

Maren Morris just released her new album, Humble Quest — she’s the subject of our latest We’ve Got A File On You interview. The country singer celebrated the album’s release with a show at New York City’s Sony Hall on Saturday night, which was streamed live on Twitch. During her set, she played a cover of Fiona Apple’s classic “Criminal” for the first time. Morris has previously talked about how much she admires Apple. Watch her cover at the 1hr40m mark in the video below.

