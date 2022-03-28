Yes That Was Dan Deacon At The Oscars

If you think you saw Dan Deacon on TV at the Oscars last night, you did! The Baltimore experimental electronic OG composed the score for Ascension, a documentary about the pursuit of the “Chinese Dream,” which was nominated for Best Documentary Feature. That earned Deacon an invite to this year’s ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where he was seated near fellow musician Questlove, whose directorial debut Summer Of Soul won the category.

Various music fans noticed Deacon and his exceptional hat in the frame during various reaction shots of Questlove last night:

dan deacon oscars appearance pic.twitter.com/2ZLdol5F7V — spooky bad (@spooky_bad) March 28, 2022

Amidst last night's chaos, I was delighted to see Dan Deacon (and his pointy orange hat!) pop up at the Oscars for his score to 'Ascension'. pic.twitter.com/jWIjsfLZUt — Jacob Trussell (@JE_TRUSSELL) March 28, 2022

the real star of the oscars is dan deacon’s hat! pic.twitter.com/hS4XXJpvKB — Chandler Levack (@clevack) March 28, 2022

And now Deacon has shared a report and photos from his trip to the Oscars on Instagram, including selfies snapped with presenters DJ Khaled and Tony Hawk. His message reads as follows:

Went to the Oscars and walked the red carpet with the @ascensiondocumentary team! Brief and incomplete summary of highlights:

It was bonkers.

-Anthony Hopkins told me he liked my hat.

-Met Bill Murray and I could hardly speak.

-The chocolate Oscar’s at the Afterparty are coated in a gold glitter that gets on everything you touch.

-They do not want you to take table cloths home and ask you to put it back if you try to wrap up a chocolate Oscar in it so you stop getting gold powder on everything. Thanks to event who sent me pictures when they spotted my hat on TV. THANK YOU so much to @jk_or_am_i for including me on the team for Ascension and having such a brilliant and unique vision!!!! I love this film. I love working with you and I am so beyond excited to see what you create next!!! Congrats to the whole team! It was amazing to celebrate how far this super weird movie has made it. Congrats to @questlove and the whole Summer Of Soul team for your well deserved win! Ok flying to join back up with the @futureislands tour. See you soon Dublin! Thank you so much to all of you for your support in my weird life

Here are those pics: