We’ll Share Our Hottest Grammys Takes On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

The Grammys are this Sunday! Can you feel the excitement swirling, or is your head still reeling from Will Smith’s Oscars slap? Music’s Biggest Night™ will have to work pretty hard to match that level of drama, but depending on how you feel about the incident, maybe that’s for the best. There is always the chance of a Kanye West stage-crashing situation, even if he’s been barred from performing due to “concerning online behavior.”

Our pop columnist Rachel Brodsky already offered up her ideas about who should win and who will win at this weekend’s ceremony. I have some thoughts of my own in that regard. We’ll hash it out on this week’s episode of Callin Me Maybe, our weekly live podcast on the Callin app. We’ll also go through our most anticipated performances of the show, and I’ll do my best to convince Rachel, who used to work for Recording Academy, to share any relevant anecdotes. And maybe you will call in and share your thoughts on a potential Olivia Rodrigo sweep or the Fleet Foxes/Halsey/Japanese Breakfast/Arlo Parks/St. Vincent race for Best Alternative Music Album or whatever. The possibilities are endless, so join us here this Thursday at 4PM ET.