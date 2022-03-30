Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten Drops A Rap Verse On Kae Tempest’s New Single “I Saw Light”

The multidisciplinary artist Kae Tempest has been rolling out their new album The Line Is A Curve for most of this year, and it’s finally out next week. We’ve posted collabs with Kevin Abstract and Lianne La Havas and the solo offering “Salt Coast,” and now the album’s most intriguing feature has been revealed.

On new single “I Saw Light,” Tempest delivers spoken-word over little more than tense, flickering synths. Joining them on the track is Grian Chatten, singer for Irish rock superstars Fontaines D.C. — a longtime client of The Line Is A Curve producer Dan Carey — who drops some bars of his own (about the grass, the sky, heliotropes, gambling, and friendship) over the abstract production. It’s not the most explicitly hip-hop song on the album, but it’s not not hip-hop either. If someone like Ka was doing what Chatten was doing here, we’d call it rapping. So: Fontaines D.C. rap verse? Fontaines D.C. rap verse.

Tempest shared this statement: “So glad that true poet of our age Grian Chatten joined me on my new song ‘I Saw Light.’ On the river, on the bridge, on the ledge, on the side of your face at the bar. It went dark. I saw light.” Hear “I Saw Light” below.

The Line Is A Curve is out 4/8 on Republic/American. Fontaines D.C.’s own new album Skinty Fia drops 4/22 on Partisan.