Hear Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser’s First New Music In 13 Years

Ben Part

News April 6, 2022 1:00 PM By Ryan Leas
0

In February, Partisan Records announced a new EP from Sun’s Signature, the project of former Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser and her partner Damon Reece, who’s played with everyone from Spiritualized to Massive Attack to Goldfrapp. Any Cocteau Twins fan knows this is a pretty big deal. Since the group’s final album way back in 1996, Fraser has popped up on other people’s albums here and there, but has released precious little music under her own name. News of the EP sort of came out of nowhere, in that regard. And today, we finally get to hear something from it.

Today, Sun’s Signature have emerged with “Golden Air,” the lead single from the project. This marks Fraser’s first bit of her own music in 13 years. If anything is worth that kind of wait, “Golden Air” gets close. It’s a gorgeous, slow-swelling song, with all the mystical and otherworldly qualities everyone knows and loves already from Fraser’s voice and melodic sensibility.

Check it out below.

Sun’s Signature is out physically 6/18 via Partisan, with a digital release following in July.

Ryan Leas Staff

