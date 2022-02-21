Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Announces Record Store Day EP, Her First New Release In 13 Years

Elizabeth Fraser, long-time singer for dream-pop elder gods Cocteau Twins, hasn’t come out with a record of her own in a long, long time. Cocteau Twins released Milk & Kisses, their final album, in 1996. Fraser has released two solo singles and nothing more. In 2016, she and her partner Damon Reece composed the score for the British TV series he Nightmare Worlds Of H. G. Wells. In recent years, she’s sung guest vocals on tracks from Jónsi and Oneohtrix Point Never. Still, Fraser has not released a record of her own since the 2009 single “Moses.” That’s about to change.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Liz Fraser’s got a new EP coming out on Record Store Day. The EP won’t be credited to Fraser herself but to Sun’s Signature, a new project made up of Fraser and Damon Reece. (Reece is a drummer who’s put in work with bands like Spiritualized and Lupine Howl.) The five-song EP will include “Underwater,” a song that Fraser released as an extremely limited single in 2000, as well as “Golden Air” and “Make Lovely The Day,” two songs that Fraser performed in her solo set at the Meltdown Festival in 2012. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Underwater”

02 “Golden Air”

03 “Bluedusk”

04 “Apples”

05 “Make Lovely The Day”

The self-titled Sun’s Signature EP is out 4/23 on Rough Trade.