Bourbon & Beyond Fest Has Jack White, Pearl Jam, St. Vincent, & Bourbon
The Louisville, KY-based festival Bourbon & Beyond has announced its 2022 lineup. Headliners for the four-day event include Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings Of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton, and the Doobie Brothers. Also on the roster is Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Jason Isbell, Lukas Nelson, Courtney Barnett, St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Yola, and more. There is also, of course, a whole lot of bourbon (and bourbon-appropriate food).
The fest will be held on the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from September 15-18. Tickets are on sale now.