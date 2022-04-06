Nine Inch Nails Replace Foo Fighters On Boston Calling, Welcome To Rockville

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News April 6, 2022 6:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they will replace Foo Fighters on the lineups for Welcome To Rockville and Boston Calling. The change comes after Foo Fighters cancelled all tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last month.

Welcome To Rockville takes place May 19-22 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. NIN will headline on the final day, May 22. As for Boston Calling, the three-day fest will take place May 27-29 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Nine Inch Nails will headline on Friday, May 27, while the Strokes and Metallica will play on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

