Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Robert Ascroft

New Music April 7, 2022 10:17 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Robert Ascroft

New Music April 7, 2022 10:17 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Later this month, Miranda Lambert, maybe the single greatest country star to come along this century, will release her new album Palomino. Lambert has lately kept herself busy with off-kilter projects like The Marfa Tapes, her extremely lo-fi full-length 2021 collaboration with songwriting buds Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, but Palomino is her first proper studio album since 2019’s great Wildcard. We’ve already posted early singles “If I Was A Cowboy” and “Strange,” and now Lambert has dropped another one on us. It’s so good.

Miranda Lambert co-wrote album opener “Actin’ Up” with her Palamino co-producers Luke Dick and Jon Randall. It’s a playfully bluesy number that features Lambert in full-on swagger mode. (Swagger-mode Miranda Lambert is the best Miranda Lambert. “Little Red Wagon”? “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”? “Hell On Hells”? Come on.) On “Actin’ Up,” Lambert talks shit the way that only she can: “Even Tiger Woods couldn’t swing it this good, I’m actin’ up/ My McQueen mustang, hundred dollars in the tank, gassin’ up/ I’m out in the Mojave/ Call me Ricky, call me Bobby/ Call me hotter than wasabi/ ‘Cause I’m-I’m-I’m-I’m I’m actin’ up.” That’s some supreme slickness right there. Check out the video below.

Palomino is out 4/29 on Sony Music Nashville. That B-52’s collab is still incoming.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

2 days ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

24 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest