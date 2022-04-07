Later this month, Miranda Lambert, maybe the single greatest country star to come along this century, will release her new album Palomino. Lambert has lately kept herself busy with off-kilter projects like The Marfa Tapes, her extremely lo-fi full-length 2021 collaboration with songwriting buds Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, but Palomino is her first proper studio album since 2019’s great Wildcard. We’ve already posted early singles “If I Was A Cowboy” and “Strange,” and now Lambert has dropped another one on us. It’s so good.

Miranda Lambert co-wrote album opener “Actin’ Up” with her Palamino co-producers Luke Dick and Jon Randall. It’s a playfully bluesy number that features Lambert in full-on swagger mode. (Swagger-mode Miranda Lambert is the best Miranda Lambert. “Little Red Wagon”? “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”? “Hell On Hells”? Come on.) On “Actin’ Up,” Lambert talks shit the way that only she can: “Even Tiger Woods couldn’t swing it this good, I’m actin’ up/ My McQueen mustang, hundred dollars in the tank, gassin’ up/ I’m out in the Mojave/ Call me Ricky, call me Bobby/ Call me hotter than wasabi/ ‘Cause I’m-I’m-I’m-I’m I’m actin’ up.” That’s some supreme slickness right there. Check out the video below.

Palomino is out 4/29 on Sony Music Nashville. That B-52’s collab is still incoming.