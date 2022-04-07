Pink Floyd Releasing First New Song In 28 Years To Benefit Ukraine

Founding member Roger Waters, who left the band in 1985 but continues to play classic Pink Floyd material on tour, was not involved. Pink Floyd “reunited” with Waters to condemn Israel in 2016.

Gilmour told The Guardian how they decided to release the new song under the Pink Floyd name:

I rang Nick up and said: “Listen, I want to do this thing for Ukraine. I’d be really happy if you played on it and I’d also be really happy if you’d agree to us putting it out as Pink Floyd.” And he was absolutely on for that. It’s Pink Floyd if it’s me and Nick, and that is the biggest promotional vehicle; that is, as I said, the platform that I’ve been working on for my whole adult life, since I was 21. I wouldn’t do this with many more things, but it’s so vitally, vitally important that people understand what’s going on there and do everything within their power to change that situation. And the thought, also, that mine and Pink Floyd’s support of the Ukrainians could help boost morale in those areas: they need to know the whole world supports them.

He also spoke about tracking down Khlyvnyuk to approve the sample:

He wanted to speak on FaceTime — I think he wanted to be sure it was me. The next time I saw him, he was in hospital, having been injured by a mortar. He showed me this tiny quarter-inch piece of shrapnel that had embedded itself in his cheek. He’d kept it in a plastic bag. But you can imagine, if those kind of things are going off, it could just as easily have been a piece over an inch across, which would have taken his head off.

Last month Gilmour showed his support for Ukraine by removing Pink Floyd’s post-Waters material from streaming services in Russia and Belarus.