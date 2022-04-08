We Unleashed Our Father John Misty, Wet Leg, & Jack White Takes On The New Callin Me Maybe

Hollie Fernando

News April 8, 2022 11:57 AM By Chris DeVille
0

We Unleashed Our Father John Misty, Wet Leg, & Jack White Takes On The New Callin Me Maybe

Hollie Fernando

News April 8, 2022 11:57 AM By Chris DeVille
0

This New Music Friday is a big one. Among the many, many noteworthy new releases are albums from the beloved yet polarizing trio of Father John Misty, Wet Leg, and Jack White. After publishing our reviews of all three, Ryan Leas and I hopped on Callin to further expound on them in this week’s Callin Me Maybe. We also took some FJM-centric listener calls, including a report from his London release show and a question about how his new Chloë And The Next 20th Century compares to Lorde’s forgettable Solar Power. Listen to the episode here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Donald Glover Says Because The Internet Is “The Rap OK Computer

23 hours ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

3 days ago 0

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest