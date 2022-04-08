We Unleashed Our Father John Misty, Wet Leg, & Jack White Takes On The New Callin Me Maybe
This New Music Friday is a big one. Among the many, many noteworthy new releases are albums from the beloved yet polarizing trio of Father John Misty, Wet Leg, and Jack White. After publishing our reviews of all three, Ryan Leas and I hopped on Callin to further expound on them in this week’s Callin Me Maybe. We also took some FJM-centric listener calls, including a report from his London release show and a question about how his new Chloë And The Next 20th Century compares to Lorde’s forgettable Solar Power. Listen to the episode here.