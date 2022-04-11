Carrie Brownstein Directing New Film Witness Protection Starring Annie Murphy

Carrie Brownstein has been tapped to direct the comedy film Witness Protection. As Deadline reports, it stars Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy with a script by Schitt’s Creek writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read. Here is the official film description from the studio:

Witness Protection centers on a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.

Brownstein directed a handful of Portlandia episodes towards the end of the show’s run. In 2017, she was attached to make her feature directorial debut with a film called Fairy Godmother that never materialized. She was also supposed to helm a Hulu adaptation of her memoir Hunger Makes Me A Modern Girl that was announced in 2018. She’s directed episodes of Mrs. Fletcher and Shrill. Last year, she co-starred alongside St. Vincent in the pop-star mockumentary The Nowhere Inn.