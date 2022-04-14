Watch Hand Habits Cover The Weather Station’s “Ignorance”

A couple days ago, the Weather Station shared a video of Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg covering “Endless Time,” a song off the recently-released How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars. Today, the Weather Station has offered up another take on one of her tracks: this time, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy covered “Ignorance,” the title track of the Weather Station’s 2021 album that didn’t actually appear on the album but instead popped up on How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars.

“I have so much respect for Meg Duffy and the music they make as Hand Habits,” Tamara Lindeman wrote. “I’m really honoured and intrigued to see them cover ‘Ignorance’, outside under the trees.” Check it out below.

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is out now via Fat Possum. Hand Habits’ most recent album Fun House came out last year.

