Jon Batiste Will Make Acting Debut In The Color Purple Remake

With everything Jon Batiste has done — such as conquer the 2022 Grammy Awards with five wins including Album Of The Year, win an Oscar in 2020 for Disney-Pixar’s Soul, and act as bandleader for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — it’s actually hard to believe he hasn’t appeared in film yet. That’s all about to change: Batiste will make his acting debut in Blitz Bazawule’s upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple, where he will portray Grady, husband to Shug Avery (played by Taraji P. Henson).

According to Variety, Batiste’s Grady is described as “the epitome of charm and eloquence,” which certainly sounds up Batiste’s alley.

Other cast members include Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Ciara as Nettie, Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie, David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery, Tamala J. Mann as First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, Deon Cole as Alfonso, Stephen Hill as Buster, Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol’ Mister, and Aunjanue Ellis as Mama. The adaptation is based on the 1982 novel by Alice Walker, who will be a producer for the film, and it’s also based on the 2005 Broadway musical version.