Watch Beck, Vince Staples, Caroline Polachek & More Join Flume At Coachella

The Australian producer Flume performed at Coachella on Saturday and brought out a bunch of guests during his set that he’s collaborated with over the years. Beck came out to do their collab “Tiny Cities,” Vince Staples was on-hand to do “Smoke & Retribution,” and Tove Lo performed “Say It” — all those tracks appeared on Flume’s 2016 sophomore album Skin. Caroline Polachek was also there and sang their team-up “Sirens,” which was just released a few weeks ago. Check out clips via Pitchfork below.

