Sinead O’Brien – “There Are Good Times Coming”

Chloe le Drezen

New Music April 20, 2022 3:23 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Sinead O’Brien – “There Are Good Times Coming”

Chloe le Drezen

New Music April 20, 2022 3:23 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Two months ago, Sinead O’Brien announced her debut album Time Bend And Break The Bower. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Girlkind” and “Holy Country.” Today, she’s back with another.

O’Brien’s latest is called “There Are Good Times Coming.” Here’s what she had to say about it:

It’s a hyper real, close-up look at the surroundings of this place, and a glance to the horizon. Mundane observations weave in and around concepts of RITUALS, MANIFESTATIONS, INTENTIONS. A mantra anchors me as I spin and fall in an alternate space.

Watch the ripple effect of things play out; life, ideas, episodes. A subtle movement makes the biggest tremors.

There are moments where the music is sparse and the lyrics hang around a while. It’s a strange space, warmth and coolness in the air. Full moon, dogs barking in the distance and an empty railway station.

“There Are Good Times Coming” is not a dream, it’s a restless night.

Check it out below.

Time Bend And Break The Bower is out 6/10 via Chess Club.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Moreish Idols – “Speedboat”

3 hours ago 0

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

2 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

1 day ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest