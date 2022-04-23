Watch Angel Olsen Cover Harry Styles’ New Song “Boyfriends”

Kevin Winter/Matt Cowan/Getty Images

News April 23, 2022 5:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Angel Olsen Cover Harry Styles’ New Song “Boyfriends”

Kevin Winter/Matt Cowan/Getty Images

News April 23, 2022 5:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Harry Styles’ song “Boyfriends” is technically not released, but he did debut it live at Coachella, and it will be featured on Styles’ forthcoming album Harry’s House, which is out May 20. Anyway, Angel Olsen has shared her appreciation for “Boyfriends” by posting an acoustic cover on TikTok. “This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella),” she captioned. Olsen, meanwhile, is preparing to release her new album, Big Time, on June 3. Watch Olsen’s “Boyfriends” cover below.

@angelolsentok This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella) #harrystyles #bigtime #fyp ♬ original sound – Angel Olsen

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

3 days ago 0

Strand Of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter Joins Cast Of FX Show Mayans M.C.

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Pusha T It’s Almost Dry

2 days ago 0

We’re So, So Sorry, But Here’s Rudy Giuliani Singing “Bad To The Bone” On The Masked Singer

3 days ago 0

Succession’s Nicholas Braun Developing ’00s Indie Music Series For HBO

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest