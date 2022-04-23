Watch Angel Olsen Cover Harry Styles’ New Song “Boyfriends”
Harry Styles’ song “Boyfriends” is technically not released, but he did debut it live at Coachella, and it will be featured on Styles’ forthcoming album Harry’s House, which is out May 20. Anyway, Angel Olsen has shared her appreciation for “Boyfriends” by posting an acoustic cover on TikTok. “This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella),” she captioned. Olsen, meanwhile, is preparing to release her new album, Big Time, on June 3. Watch Olsen’s “Boyfriends” cover below.
@angelolsentok This new Harry song is a beauty (debuted at Coachella) #harrystyles #bigtime #fyp ♬ original sound – Angel Olsen