Flume – “Palaces” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

New Music April 24, 2022 10:29 AM By James Rettig
0

Flume – “Palaces” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

New Music April 24, 2022 10:29 AM By James Rettig
0

Last weekend, the Australian producer Flume performed at the first weekend of Coachella and brought out a roster of special guests that included Beck, Vince Staples, and Caroline Polachek. Yesterday, he took on Coachella weekend two and brought another guest along with him: Damon Albarn, who last week was busy singing with Billie Eilish at the festival. Flume and Albarn debuted a new collaboration together, “Palaces,” which Flume then officially released. It’s the title track from Flume’s upcoming album, which is due out on May 20. Check it out below.

Flume also brought out Toro Y Moi during Coachella to do their track “The Difference”:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Pusha T It’s Almost Dry

3 days ago 0

Watch Lizzo Join Harry Styles On “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful” At Coachella

1 day ago 0

DaBaby Shown Punching His Label Signee Wisdom In Backstage Video

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Los Del Rio’s “Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest