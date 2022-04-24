Flume – “Palaces” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

Last weekend, the Australian producer Flume performed at the first weekend of Coachella and brought out a roster of special guests that included Beck, Vince Staples, and Caroline Polachek. Yesterday, he took on Coachella weekend two and brought another guest along with him: Damon Albarn, who last week was busy singing with Billie Eilish at the festival. Flume and Albarn debuted a new collaboration together, “Palaces,” which Flume then officially released. It’s the title track from Flume’s upcoming album, which is due out on May 20. Check it out below.

Flume also brought out Toro Y Moi during Coachella to do their track “The Difference”: