Weird Nightmare – “Wrecked” (Feat. Bully)

Ryan Thompson

New Music April 26, 2022 10:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, Metz’s Alex Edkins is releasing his first album as Weird Nightmare, and he’s shared two songs from it already, “Searching For You” and “Lusitania.” Today, he’s sharing another new single, the soaring “Wrecked,” which features guest vocals from Bully’s Alicia Bognanno.

“‘Wrecked’ is about missing someone,” Edkins said in a statement. “For me, it’s about missing my wife and son while on tour. Being away has become harder and harder to do. I think most people can relate to it. Feeling impossibly far away from the ones you love and coming to the realization that you won’t feel whole again until you return. I was really happy to collaborate with Alicia on this song and I love what she adds to it. Alicia has a one in a million voice. A voice that you recognize immediately and she really lifts the song way up.”

Watch a dog-filled video for it below.

Weird Nightmare is out 5/20 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

