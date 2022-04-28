It’s Arcade Fire Week On Callin Me Maybe

News April 28, 2022 10:30 AM By Ryan Leas
One of the year’s biggest releases is upon us. Next week, Arcade Fire will make their long-awaited return — and, perhaps depending on where you’re standing, their comeback — with WE. Earlier this week, Chris DeVille published our Premature Evaluation review of the album. He said it’s their best since Funeral. Bold stuff! On tomorrow’s episode of Callin Me Maybe, he and I will dig into the album a bit more, and see whether or not I agree with him about Arcade Fire’s latest. Listen live and call in with your own questions/takes tomorrow at 3PM eastern.

