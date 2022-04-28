The B-52’s are about to set sail on their final voyage. Earlier this week, the gloriously silly new wave institution announced plans for their farewell tour, which goes down later this year. The B-52’s have been a band for 45 years, and they’re giving us one more chance to line up outside just to get down. Last night, the band played a little tour preview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they came armed with their biggest hit.

“Love Shack,” the B-52’s’ ode to a funky little shack at the side of the road, came out in 1989, reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and probably marked the end of the era when rock songs got played in clubs. That thing used to set my middle-school dances off. On Kimmel, you could definitely tell that the B-52’s are older, but they still brought the euphoric goofiness.

We’re firmly in nostalgia-act territory here, but I can’t imagine anyone ever getting sick of Fred Schneider braying about his Chrysler that seats about 20 while banging a cowbell. The Kimmel performance also had confetti-cannons and a person in a Rock Lobster costume, which makes me think that these farewell shows will be extremely fun. Watch the performance below.

The B-52’s’ farewell tour kicks off 8/22 at McCaw Hall in Seattle.