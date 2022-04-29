Big Thief Play “Certainty” On The Late Late Show As James Corden Announces His Departure

News April 29, 2022 9:23 AM By Chris DeVille
James Corden is leaving The Late Late Show. Yesterday, news broke that Corden had signed on for one more year of his late-night CBS variety show — the one that spawned Carpool Karaoke and has equalled or even surpassed the viral reach of its lead-in, Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Corden shared that news personally by addressing his audience on last night’s show. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that: a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination,” Corden said. “And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think that a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

His musical guest on last night’s episode was Big Thief, continuing to pursue their apparent goal of promoting Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You on every late-night show in the land. Unfortunately, this was another in the series of remote, pre-taped Big Thief late-night performances. As on Colbert and Fallon, the band was filmed playing a song in a house, emanating a charming casual energy but not really the thrilling electricity they bring when onstage in front of a crowd. This take on “Certainty” was fine, but I hope Big Thief get back to performing in TV studios soon because their 2019 run through “Not” on Colbert remains an all-timer.

Below, you can see Big Thief’s Corden performance and Corden’s announcement about his future plans.

