Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce NYC & LA Shows, Sign To Secretly Canadian

David Black

News May 2, 2022 11:00 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs resurgence is really ramping up! Back in March, the rock trio announced a few high-profile shows and teased new music — their first since 2013’s oft-forgotten cover-art monstrosity Mosquito. (Or is it just me who often convinces himself It’s Blitz! was their most recent album?) Now we know which label will be releasing that music, and YYYs have added the first American dates of what looks to be a tour of major cities around the world.

The band has signed to the longstanding indie rock institution Secretly Canadian and will release new music in the fall. Also in the fall, they’ll play two huge North American gigs. On Oct. 1, they’re headlining Forest Hills Stadium in Queens with the Linda Lindas and another opener to be announced. Then, on Oct. 6, they’ll play the Hollywood Bowl in LA with Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas.

“It’s with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon!” Karen O writes in a statement. “Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!”

Below, check out Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ updated live itinerary and a new teaser video.

TOUR DATES:
06/05 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo (w/ English Teacher)
06/07 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Dry Cleaning, Anika)
06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton (w/ Porridge Radio, Anika)
06/11 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
07/20 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena (w/ Wet Leg)
07/24 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion (w/ Wet Leg)
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music And Arts Festival
10/01 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (w/ Special Guest TBA, The Linda Lindas)
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas)

