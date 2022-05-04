Watch Father John Misty Bring An Ornate “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” To Fallon

News May 4, 2022 8:20 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Father John Misty continued his Chloë And The Next 20th Century promo tour last night with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. As on Colbert two months ago, Josh Tillman was backed by a large orchestral band capable of bringing the new album’s refined retro arrangements to life. This time the choice of material was “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” and rarely has a melodica solo seemed so sad.

I’d really like to see Tillman hit the couch for an interview one of these days, but as it stands, we don’t really hear from the man anymore except through song. Watch his performance below.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out now on Sub Pop.

