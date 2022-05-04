Nashville’s Chamber specialize in a clean and brutal form of big-room metalcore — a sound that’s a whole lot closer to traditional death metal than to any version of hardcore that descends from punk. Chamber’s style calls back to early-’00s metalcore; they’ll do enough mathy change-ups to keep you off-kilter, but they’ll also lock into hugely satisfying breakdowns. If you’re into vast, crushing riffs played with feverish intensity, then they’re very much worth checking out.

Chamber were already a big deal when they released their 2020 debut album Cost Of Sacrifice, and now they’ve followed that LP by surprise-releasing their new EP Carved In Stone. It’s just three songs long, but all three songs are mean as hell. Honestly, a three-song EP might be the ideal form for this kind of music — it’s enough to push you around and leave you disoriented, and it ends before it has time to get oppressive. Stream it below.

<a href="https://chambertn.bandcamp.com/album/carved-in-stone">Carved In Stone by Chamber</a>

The Carved In Stone EP is out now on Pure Noise.