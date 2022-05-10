There’s been a lot going on in TOPS world these past few months. Marta Cikojevic, the band’s keyboardist, has been rolling out her promising debut album as Marci. And the Montreal band has a new EP, Empty Seats, which is out today. It includes the previously released singles “Party Again,” “Waiting,” “Perfected Steps,” and “Future Waits.” The tracklist also one more new song, “Janet Planet.”

“‘Janet Planet’ is about feeling trapped inside of your own head, trapped by your thoughts, trapped by everything, looking for an escape, and all of the misguided ways I’ve tried to dispel these feelings,” the band’s Jane Penny said of one of the new songs. “Janet Planet” is also getting a music video — check it out below.

The Empty Seats EP is out now via Musique TOPS.