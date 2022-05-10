Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup Has Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, The Chicks, & A Whole Lot More

Last year, Austin City Limits, one of America’s biggest music festivals, made its grand post-pandemic return. This year, Austin City Limits will once again come to Zilker Park over two weekends in October, 10/7-9 and 10/14-16. Once again, ACL has cast its net wide, bringing in a slate of headliners that includes Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, SZA, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, and Texan natives the Chicks and Kacey Musgraves.

The lineups for the two Austin City Limits weekends vary, but those lineups also include artists like Phoenix, Lil Durk, James Blake, the War On Drugs, Spoon, Carly Rae Jepsen, Japanese Breakfast, Manchester Orchestra, Arlo Parks, MUNA, PinkPantheress, Faye Webster, Wet Leg, Kevin Morby, Samia, Dehd, Ibeyi, Lido Pimienta, Nation Of Language, and Cassandra Jenkins, among many others. You can find all the relevant info here.