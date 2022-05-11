Say Sue Me – “No Real Place”

New Music May 11, 2022 By Chris DeVille
Say Sue Me – “No Real Place”

Busan, South Korea’s talented and versatile Say Sue Me have a new album called The Last Thing Left dropping this Friday. So far we’ve heard the singles “Around You” and “To Dream,” and today they’ve got a stunner to get you properly hyped for the LP.

“No Real Place” is an effervescent pop-rock track that will surely appeal to anyone who’s been waiting for Alvvays to come back, driving and dreamy in equal measure. It arrives with a video by director 뇌 N’Ouir. Say Sue Me’s Sumi Choi offers some context:

There’s been a lot of parting ways over the years. Spent a long time missing someone. And I usually walk… I gained courage as I walked, and now I think I can overcome the sadness and fear of someone leaving.

The illustration is a cat, which the video director uses as an allegory for the four band member drawn and coming together in the end.

The Last Thing Left is out 5/13 on Damnably.

