Gorillaz Announce Fall North American Tour

While she was headlining Coachella last month, Billie Eilish brought out Damon Albarn and Posdnous to perform the Gorillaz classic “Feel Good Inc.” Right now, Gorillaz are on tour in South America, and they debuted a new song with Thundercat at their tour opener in Uruguay. Today, Gorillaz have announced that they’ll return to North America this fall, heading out on their first full-scale American arena tour since 2018.

According to a press release, this version of Gorillaz will feature Damon Albarn with a 14-point live band. EarthGang is slated to open all shows through October 19, and Jungle will open on October 21 and 23. Below, check out those Gorillaz tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

9/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

9/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

9/28 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

10/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

10/21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/23 – Miami, FL @ FTXArena