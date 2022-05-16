Cola – “Fulton Park”

At the end of this week, Cola, the band that rose from the ashes of Ought, are releasing their debut album, Deep In View. We’ve heard a good chunk of singles from it already — “Blank Curtain,” “So Excited,” “Water Table,” and “Degree” — and today we’re getting one more, the itchy and impressionistic “Fulton Park.”

“Ben and I had a flow writing this record where we would send each other demos every Friday,” Tim Darcy explained in a statement, continuing:

It was a really motivating way to write, as I would spend the week working on something but then get the bonus of hearing what Ben had written when I sent him my track. I heard Fulton Park and was immediately excited to work on vocals for it. It’s such an interesting instrumental. These lush almost psychedelic guitars in the intro and chorus are paired with this really stripped down almost honky tonk verse. It conjured in my mind this kind of old west imagery. I suppose looking back on the lyrics now, that same kind of juxtaposition is present. Similar to Landers, it takes a look at the natural world and then the odd, magical, sometimes empty things that humans do on that landscape.

Listen below.

Deep In View is out 5/20 via Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.